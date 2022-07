After a cloudy Monday we could see a little light rain Monday night and early Tuesday in the Quad Cities.

But the threat for heavy rain stays just South of our area.

There’s a Flood Watch in effect for late tonight through Tuesday morning. The watch includes the Macomb area.

Rain totals could approach 2 inches South of the QC tonight – and this is an area that has already picked up more rain than the Quad Cities over the last couple weeks.