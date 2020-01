If you live along the Mississippi River, some roads are starting to fill with water.

The east entrance to Concord Street in Davenport is blocked off, as the Mississippi has flooded over there.

We spotted another part of the street where water is pooling also.

A hydrologist tells Local 4, contributing to the flooding is the building up of ice in the river.

One homeowner who recently bought a riverfront home tells us, he knows what he was getting himself into.