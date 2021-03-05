Flooding: Will it occur this spring in the Quad Cities?

Local 4 News dedicated Thursday to severe weather awareness and drawing attention to what we call 4-Warned Days.

March and April can be some of the worst times for flooding in our area, but this season, the National Weather Service is predicting flooding this year should be mild and nothing compared to other years — like the historic flood of 2019, making it impossible for Dress for Success and Abernathy’s to reopen in the same location.

While flooding can’t always be accurately predicted, the National Weather Service can give an educated guess on flooding potential. The data is based on how snow is melting north of us and through our area. Since the north had a little less snow than usual, this year’s predictions are showing the possibility for less flooding this year.

The City of Davenport depends on the information for its response. However, Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says the data can change drastically, depending on spring rain. She says getting a heads up from the National Weather Service is helpful for the City of Davenport.

“Having them available and able to help us work through those things and, if they’re seeing rapid changes, they’re very quick to communicate with us,” said Gleason. “We do appreciate that relationship.”

Gleason adds, while the data is usually fairly accurate, the City does its best to prepare for whatever may happen in the spring.

“We do think it’s great news, and it looks like, if it all points correctly at this point, we should miss the snow melt-related flooding,” said Gleason. “But we just can never discount April showers, so it’s good to stay on guard and be aware of what’s going on.”

Gleason says the City keeps a certain number of sand bags and other precautionary items on hand to be prepared for any potential flooding, but there’s not enough space to hold a large amount.

If the National Weather Service does predict a more flood potential season, Gleason says they would stock up on more items.

The City gets three flood reports leading up to the spring. It received two of them so far — both show a lower flood risk. The third one will come next week.

