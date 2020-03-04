Floreciente neighborhood revitalization efforts receive $61,000 grant

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities received a $61,000 grant which will aid the organization’s program to revitalize Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood, according to a press release.

Donated by the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, the grant is aimed at completing repairs and beautification projects on properties surrounding the streetscape area at the center of the neighborhood.

The work will begin in March and impact 10 properties including two Project Now buildings located along 4th ave.

This will be the fifth in a series of beautification projects in the Floreciente neighborhood that began in September 2015.

The Habitat for Humanity selected the Floreciente neighborhood in February 2015 as the first focus neighborhood as part of the Neighborhood Revitalization program.

