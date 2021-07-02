Florida man arrested after report of gunfire in Moline

A Florida man was arrested after a report of gunfire in Moline early Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Moline Police responded to the 2500 block of 52nd Avenue where witnesses reported hearing between four and five gunshots on the south side of a motel.

Police were able to locate a vehicle with fresh damage from gunfire.

A further investigation determined a 27-year-old female had a verbal domestic incident with her 28-year-old boyfriend, Ameer Isaiah of Fort Myers, Florida.

Isaiah was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is currently in the Rock Island County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Moline Police Department Investigations at 309-524-2140, or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.