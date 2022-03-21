The 2022 QCCA Flower and Garden Show will add several new exhibits this year, and host a Preview Gala on Thursday night, March 24, as the kick-off event to the show.

The Flower and Garden Show Preview Gala will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at QCCAexpocenter.com.

The Flower and Garden Show opens to the public on Friday, March 25 and runs through Sunday, March 27th. Hours are Friday noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets for the show are $8 for adults, $1 for children 6-15 and free for children 5 and under.

Friday is Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. Anyone 65+ and/or military veteran or active duty is able to attend the show for just $6. Adult discounted advance tickets are available at qccaexpocenter.com.

There will be more flowers this year than ever before and of course, the beautiful landscapes and outdoor displays, according to a Monday release. Most of the flowers and plants you see at the show will be available for purchase on Monday, March 28 beginning at 2 p.m. in the North Hall of the Expo Center.

The Quad City Conservation Alliance was founded in 1984 as a nonprofit conservation alliance by 5 local conservation clubs. The QCCA owns and operates the QCCA Expo Center. Monies raised through the Expo Center are directed to conservation activities in a 90-mile radius of the Quad Cities.

The concept of the Quad City Conservation Alliance is to provide a mechanism for achieving the aims of protecting, preserving, and enhancing the natural resources and the quality of life in the Quad City area through joint action. Over $1.2 million has been invested in the QC for conservation activities since 1984 through the efforts of the QCCA.

For more information, visit www.qccaexpocenter.com or call 309-788-5912.