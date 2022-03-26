The 2022 Flower and Garden Show returned to the QCCA Expo Center this weekend after a two-year break.

Kicking off Thursday with a Flower and Garden Show Preview Gala, the event opened to the public Friday and continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This year’s event is different from previous ones in that volunteers did the garden that is featured at the show.

It took 120 volunteer hours to set this all up.

There will be more flowers on display than ever before — with 100 different vendors on hand.

People can also expect to see landscape and outdoor displays featured at the show.

“You can see all kinds of different things. Wooden flowers, clay flowers,” said Robert Junker, show director. “And then, of course, Corn Crib has a huge display of all kinds of different things that you can purchase, as well as talk to them about landscaping, as well as Schimm’s and Quad City Lawn and Landscape are here from the professional side of landscaping.”

Tickets for the show are $8 for adults, $1 for children 6-15 and free for children 5 and under.

Adult discounted advance tickets are available through the QCCA Expo Center website.