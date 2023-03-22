The 2023 QCCA Flower and Garden Show will be adding several new exhibits this year as well hosting the Preview Gala on Thursday night as the kick-off event to the show.

The 2022 QCCA Flower and Garden Show will kick off with a Preview Gala Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at QCCA Expo Center.

The Flower and Garden Show Preview Gala will be held on Thursday, from 4 to 8 pm. Tickets are $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available here.

The Flower and Garden Show opens to the public on Friday, and runs through Sunday. Hours are Friday: noon-8 p.m; Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for children 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger.

Friday is Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. Anyone 65+ and/or military veteran or active duty can attend for $6. Adult discounted advance tickets are available here.

Most of the flowers and plants at the show will be available for purchase on Monday, beginning at 2 p.m. in the North Hall of the Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave, Rock Island.

Friday

2 p.m. Emily Swihart, U of IL Extension Horticulture Educator, “How to Plant and Care for Trees”

4 p.m. Dick Potter, U of IL Extension Master Gardener, “Riverside Rain Garden”

6 p.m. Jimmy Wiebler, Nahant naturalist and researcher, “Frogs.”

Saturday

Noon: Oliver Lincoln, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, “Bats”

2 p.m. Paul Crosser, U of IL Extension Master Gardener, “Native Plant Seed Collection, Processing and Germination Techniques”

4 p.m: Jody Zimmerman, West High School, “Light Pollution”

6 p.m. Paige Burke, Monarch Rescue Team, “All About Monarchs.”

Sunday

Noon: Jim Knorr, U of IL Extension Master Gardener, “Energy Savings for the Homeowner”

2 p.m. Dave Arensdorf, U of IL Extension Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, “The Future for Modern Sustainable Gardening.”

The Quad City Conservation Alliance was founded in 1984 as a not-for-profit conservation alliance by five local conservation clubs. The QCCA owns and operates the QCCA Expo Center. Monies raised through the Expo Center are directed to conservation activities in a 90-mile radius of the Quad Cities.