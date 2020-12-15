Floyd Total Security joins Per Mar

Per Mar Security Services, the largest family-owned full service security company in the Midwest, has announced Floyd Total Security has joined Per Mar Security Services.

Serving the Twin Cities and surrounding areas for more than 75 years, Floyd Total Security provides security, video and lock solutions to commercial and residential customers, a news release says.

“I’m excited that Floyd Total Security will be joining Per Mar Security Solutions as our Twin Cities branch,” said Brian Duffy, chief operating officer at Per Mar. “Floyd Total Security shares the same culture of customer and employee focus as Per Mar Security Services, and has specialized in card access, lock service, security and fire alarm work and monitoring in the Twin Cities for decades. I look forward to the Floyd team strengthening and expanding our existing presence in Minnesota.”

Per Mar Security Services will continue to operate the office in Bloomington, Minn., monitoring customers from its UL-certified professional monitoring center and providing key and locksmith services from this office as well.

“Per Mar Security Services was chosen as a Floyd Total Security acquisition partner due to our common priorities of employees and customers,” said Michael Karch, owner of Floyd Total Security. “Our employees will transition and our customers will see little change.”

“Employees will have additional resources and support to grow their careers as part of a larger organization,” Karch said. “Customers will enjoy added products and services. The completion of the acquisition during the pandemic speaks to the commitment of both parties. Each party has expertise in different areas and we share common product brands.”

“This is a great example of a “win-win” relationship for the employees, customers, and business owners.”

Established in 1953, Per Mar Security Services has more than 2,500 team members, operating in 25 branch locations. The company provides full-service security solutions for homes and businesses including security officer services, smart home automation, burglar and fire alarms, access control, security cameras, alarm monitoring, investigative services and background checks.