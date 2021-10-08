Flu-Free Quad Cities offers free flu vaccines

As flu season creeps up on us, Flu-Free Quad Cities fights to reduce flu activity in the QC.

While preventive measure to slow the spread of COVID-19 decreased flu activity in the QCA the Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program aims to help the cause by offering free seasonal influenza vaccinations in elementary schools throughout our area. Four family-friendly vaccination events will be part of the Flu-Free Quad-Cities effort this year:

TaxSlayer Center, Moline – October 12 and October 26, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m..

Brady Street Stadium, Davenport – drive-through clinics on October 13 and October 27, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

For your child to receive a free seasonal flu vaccination at school, complete the online consent form here.

For more information about Flu-Free Quad Cities, click here.