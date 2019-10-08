Flu shot clinics offered in October and November

The Rock Island County Health Department will hold walk-in flu shot clinics on Tuesdays in October and November.

The shots will take place at the RICHD’s offices at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island.

The clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, and Nov. 26.

No appointments are necessary.

Additional clinics have been scheduled at other county locations, including:

Oct. 18 from 9-11 a.m. at South Rock Island Township offices, 1019 27 th Ave., Rock Island

Ave., Rock Island Oct. 18 from 1-3:30 p.m., Blackhawk Township offices, 230 W. 4 th St., Milan

St., Milan Oct. 21 from 2-6 p.m. at Andalusia Township Ambulance Barn, 220 6th Ave. W, Andalusia

Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Rock Island Township Offices, 2827 7 th Ave., Rock Island

Ave., Rock Island Oct. 31 from 9-11 a.m. at Coal Valley Township offices, 900 1 st St., Coal Valley

St., Coal Valley Oct. 31 from 1-3 p.m., Cordova Township, 910 3rd Ave. S., Cordova

As in past years, there is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Please bring all insurance cards with you to the clinic. Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered. For those not using insurance, the cost is $30. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $50 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, please call the health department at 309-794-7080.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated. Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu.

“Getting sick with the flu may not be that bad for you, but for others, it can mean weeks of illness and in the worst cases, death,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “We have a responsibility to protect those who can’t protect themselves because they are under 6 months of age or have chronic health problems like cancer or heart disease. If you get the flu vaccine and don’t get sick, you help protect Illinoisans who are not able to be vaccinated.”

The flu season typically begins in October and peaks between December and March. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness. Serious cases of flu can result in hospitalization or death.

In addition to getting a flu shot, IDPH recommends following the 3 C’s: clean, cover and contain.

· Clean – frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water.

· Cover – cover your cough and sneeze.

· Contain – contain your germs by staying home if you are sick.

Flu viruses spread when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk. Flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have the flu often feel some or all of the following symptoms:

· fever or feeling feverish/chills

· cough

· runny or stuffy nose

· muscle or body aches

· headaches

· fatigue (tiredness)

· vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children than adults)

School-age and other vaccinations also offered

RICHD also will offer vaccinations needed for school-age children and adults during walk-in flu clinics. The same payment options as above will be accepted. No appointments are necessary. If another day is required, please call 309-794-7080 to make an appointment.

Families who need help paying for childhood vaccines should ask RICHD staff about the Vaccines for Children program, which provides vaccines at no cost to eligible children who do not otherwise have access to recommended childhood vaccines.