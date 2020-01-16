Flu ‘widespread’ in both Iowa and Illinois

Here in the Midwest, we’re now at the peak of flu season, that’s according to the Clinical Services Manager, at the Scott County Health Department.

Flu season is in full swing.

Roma Taylor, Clinical Services Manager at Scott County Health Department says, “The number of flu cases that occur in a county or state is not something that has to be reported by law, so I don’t have an actual number of cases to report.”

Although there is not a specific number to report, Taylor says the flu is widespread in the state of Iowa.

“In the Midwest our peak flu season usually hits about now, until maybe mid or the end of March, so we will continue to see wipe spread cases of flu reported in Iowa,” says Taylor.

At Genesis Hospital there are about two to three flu patients requiring hospitalization for residents to take actions to prevent the infection.

Taylor says, “It is very very important that individuals get the flu vaccine, even if the strain that is not put there now is not in the vaccine, it still gives them a little bit of protection,”

The flu can affect all ages, but there are certain age groups who are at a higher risk.

“Infants can get very ill and end up in the hospital with pneumonia, and of course your elderly they can get very ill. If their immune system isn’t working properly they are at a higher risk of hospitalization,” says Taylor.

Health experts say getting your flu vaccine is the best way to prevent influenza.

“Even if you have received the flu shot, make sure to wash your hands to prevent spreading germs. Stay home while sick, cover your mouth while coughing. If a person haven’t got their flu shot, it’s not too late go ahead, and seek out that flu shot and get it,” says Taylor.

You can still get your flu shots, from you healthcare provider. You can also go to a pharmacy if your provider no longer has the vaccine.