Flying high with National Girls in Aviation Day event

The sky’s the limit for young Quad Citians’ futures.

Quad Cities International Airport joins organizations across the country in hosting a National Girls in Aviation Day event Saturday. Exhibits on planes, simulators, drones, fire rescue equipment and more are on display to explore. A panel discussion with female aviation industry professionals will take place every 90 minutes, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The annual nationwide event, organized by Women in Aviation International, encourages young minds to be inspired by all the opportunities in the aviation industry. This is the first time the QC Airport will participate.

National Girls in Aviation Day is Saturday, September 25, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., at Quad Cities International Airport, located at 3200 69th Avenue in Moline.

