It’s time to celebrate Musser Public Library‘s children’s summer reading program with a foam cannon party!

Enjoy millions of bubbles from foam cannons, black lights and music July 25 as Absolute Science brings the fun with foam blaster cannons! Kids can dance the night away in the following groups:

7:00-7:30 p.m. – Children up to 5 with parents and caregivers

7:30-8:30 p.m. – All-ages celebration

8:30-9:30 p.m. – After-dark party for teens and tweens (entering 5th grade and up)

Foam Cannon Fun (Musser Public Library)

Foam Cannon Fun is Tuesday, July 25 at Musser Public Library, located at 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine. Swimwear is recommended, and the party is free. For more information, click here.