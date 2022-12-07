Dense fog resulted in multiple accidents Wednesday in Clinton County, according to a news release.

About 8:28 a.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 61 and 250th Avenue in reference to a multi-vehicle collision. Deputies discovered the collision involved three semi-tractor-trailers and one passenger vehicle. The accident scene covered both the north and southbound lanes of Highway 61, requiring law enforcement to stop traffic in both directions, the release says.

Because of limited visibility created by the dense fog, traffic approaching the accident scene was not able to adequately see the emergency vehicles or emergency workers, according to the release. “As a result, approaching vehicles failed to slow down, creating substantial risk to the first responders trying to investigate the original accident,” the release says.

While officers were investigating the initial accident, there were at least four more accidents that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and surrounding area. Highway 61 remained closed for about 2 ½ hours, until all the damaged vehicles could be removed from the roadway and the roadway could be cleared of debris.

As a result of the multiple traffic collisions that occurred, EMS transported two injured persons to area hospitals and six other individuals were treated or checked at the scene. The condition of the injured persons remains unknown, the release says.

The multiple accidents during the dense fog are under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the DeWitt Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation-Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa DNR/Conservation, Dewitt Fire Department, Welton Fire Department, Delmar Fire Department, Grand Mound Fire Department, Davenport Hazmat, Genesis Ambulance, Medic, Maquoketa Ambulance and Iowa Department of Transportation- Dewitt Office.