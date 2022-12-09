Take a unique look at the Christmas star with a Quad-City tradition dating back to 1974.

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium features its annual Christmas Star program beginning December 12. Derived and adapted from scientific and theological research, the Christmas Star is narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium and accompanied by the holiday sounds of Mannheim Steamroller. The planetarium’s fisheye projectors, advanced computer software package and 5.1 surround sound allow for a unique 360-degree experience, and the Christmas Star highlights the immersive system with 3D videos and images produced and developed by the planetarium staff.

The Christmas Star runs December 12-18, 7:00 p.m. at the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium at Bettendorf High School, located at 3333 18th St., Bettendorf. This presentation is free, but seating is very limited. To reserve seats, call (563) 332-4516. For more information, click here.