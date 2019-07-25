Follow Up: Davenport pet store ‘in compliance’ despite complaints

DAVENPORT — Pet Mart passes its inspection according to an official with the Iowa Department of Agriculture. We first brought you the story yesterday after a pet owner complained about the conditions of facility claiming he saw animals being treated poorly.

Today, the Iowa Department of Agriculture replied to Local 4 News via text saying the following,

“The inspector went out to the facility today and found that it is operating in compliance with the Iowa Codes provided earlier.

Inspection reports are uploaded to our website every Thursday morning and available to the public on Friday’s. The report was submitted this afternoon, after this week’s uploads were processed, so it will be available online next Friday.”

Local 4 News stopped by Pet Mart today to speak with the owner Kevin Frankenberger and was told by an employee that he was not in and declined to comment on the matter further.

The Scott County Humane Society informed Local 4 News, that they have launched their own investigation which is on going and cannot comment on the situation at this time.

However, the Director of the Scott County Humane Society said it is cheaper and better to adopt a pet from them versus going to other places.