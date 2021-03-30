Food delivery, ridesharing becoming more easily accessible to Rock Island Arsenal

Food deliveries made to the Rock Island Arsenal could be getting easier and quicker.

The Arsenal will host a “Round-Up Day” for Uber, Lyft, grocery and other delivery services 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday at the Visitor Control Center, located at the Moline Gate of the Arsenal.

The event is designed to give delivery and ridesharing services easier access to the Arsenal.

Drivers can retrieve a free pass at the center, granting them the ability to make deliveries and rideshare on the island for one year.

To expedite the process, a new Visitor Access Request Form is available on the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal home page.