Food distributed to families in need at Credit Island

Families needing help headed to Credit Island in Davenport on February 22, 2021 for the weekly Farmers to Families food box distribution drive. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Families needing help headed to Credit Island in Davenport today.

That’s where the weekly the Farmers to Families food box distribution drive was held.

The need for help was evident by the line of cars.

Last week, the distrbution was held at Modern Woodmen Park, but high demand led to traffic backups on River Drive, so it was moved to this location.

An organizer tells Local 4 News 1,200 pounds of food was given away and they will contnue to hold the distribution there every Friday until the end of April.