Food distribution site helps hundreds of Quad Citians feed their families

Hundreds of people in the Quad Cities are getting help feeding their families.

They showed up today for the Farmers to Families Food Box distribution drive in the parking lot of Modern Woodmen Park.

Organizers say it’s a new location so they can accommodate more people as the need grows.

Each person who drove up got a box with a balance of protein, produce and dairy items.

“I think this is a great thing to help people when they’re down and out. These people that are volunteering, I think, are wonderful,” said one woman who showed up to the site. “I’m picking up for a neighbor that had a stroke, and an elderly couple that doesn’t get out in the cold. People that need help. This is what I can do for them. I can’t help them financially, but I can come down here and wait in line for an hour to get them some food.”

The USDA announced the Farmers to Families program last year as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

More than 20,000 boxes have been given away locally.