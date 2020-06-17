Food drive offers fresh produce, dairy for families in need

A food drive for anyone in need is happening every Wednesday, but instead of people receiving non-perishable items, they get fresh produce and dairy.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District is working with the River Bend Foodbank to make it happen. It’s part of the Farmers to Families Food Assistance Program with the goal to help people affected by COVID-19.

“As time went on with the closures, I had people coming up to me saying I didn’t sign up for free lunch,” said Stephanee Jordan, Moline-Coal Valley School District federal grants director. “I never saw myself in this position and we know that people are working hard. They’re excited to go back to work and this is an awesome way to give our community a hand.”

This will happen each Wednesday until August 12th. It starts at 10:00 a.m., but volunteers recommend getting there early because the food has been going fast.