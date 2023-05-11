The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has made changes to who can donate blood and how they screen blood donors. Kirby Wynn, public relations manager with ImpactLIfe in Davenport spoke with Local 4 News to explain the new recommendations that are expected to take effect later this year.

“The U.S. Food and Drug administration has finalized its recommendations and these changes in recommendations will have blood centers assess blood donor eligibility using individual risk-based questions, regarding the risk of transmission by HIV through blood transfusions,” said Winn. “These questions will be the same for every donor, regardless of the donor’s gender, sex or sexual orientation. I want to emphasize that this change was announced as proposed guidance last January, so we have known this is coming. There was a period for public comment after the proposed guidance was announced at the end of January. Now that the 60-day period ended several weeks back, we didn’t know exactly when the final guidance would be issued (and) we have received that today.”

According to the FDA, the new guidelines include:

The current blanket deferrals for men who have sex with men and for women who have sex with men who have sex with men will be eliminated.

The current donor history questionnaire will be revised to ask all prospective donors about new or multiple sexual partners in the past three months.

Prospective donors who have had a new sexual partner, or more than one sexual partner in the past three months, will then be asked about a history of anal sex in the past three months. If prospective donors have had a new sexual partner or more than one sexual partner and had anal sex in the past three months, they will be deferred from donation. Under the new guidance, a prospective donor who has not had new or multiple sexual partners, and anal sex in the past three months, may be eligible to donate, provided all other eligibility criteria are met.

Prospective donors who have had a new sexual partner, or more than one sexual partner in the past three months, will then be asked about a history of anal sex in the past three months. Medications taken to prevent or reduce likelihood of HIV infection (PrEP or PEP) will result in deferral for three months (oral medication) or two years (injection) as they may delay detection by licensed screening tests for blood donations, potentially resulting in false negative results.

Winn emphasizes that it will take time for ImpactLife to implement these new regulations. “We will update our systems, our donor record systems, our training, our standard operating procedures, all of the elements that we need to put in place in order to adapt to the new donor eligibility requirements. The change is coming, we are certain that it is coming because we have final guidance from the FDA, but we don’t know our exact timeline for implementation. We’re confident that we’ll have these changes in place before the end of this year.”

The FDA’s new guidelines put them in alignment with recommendations in other countries, says Winn. “We have worked with other blood centers and our national associations to express a desire for this change. In their announcement today, it does indicate that this policy is based on the best available scientific evidence and it’s in line with policies that are already in place in the United Kingdom, Canada and in many other countries as well.”

To read the press release from the FDA, click here. For more information from ImpactLife, click here.