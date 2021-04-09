Food giveaways this weekend

Two organizations are having food distribution events this weekend to help those in need.

Anyone is welcome to participate in either giveaway.

On Saturday, the Muslim Community Center of the Quad Cities, located at 2115 Kimberly Road in Bettendorf, is hosting a food pick up from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 rules will be in place. Volunteers will place the basket of food in the vehicle.

On Sunday, the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, located at 6005 34th Avenue in Moline, is having a free fresh produce drive thru from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.