Food, milk giveaway happening on Friday

The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program will resume Friday on Credit Island.

Boxes of food and 2% milk will be handed out to the public 10 a.m. at the Credit Island Lodge until everything is gone.

Related Content Free food boxes available to families through May 28

Friday’s event will be one of two opportunities left for families in the Quad Cities struggling with meals to get help during the month of May.

The program will hold its last free food box pickup event on Friday, May 28.

To get to the food box distribution site, enter Credit Island from River Drive. Follow signs to the right, which will lead around the island and up to the pickup volunteers in front of the lodge.

No ID is required.