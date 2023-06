It was party time in East Moline on Thursday night.

The American Red Cross hosted its 26th edition of Taste on the River.

Festivities kicked off at 6 at the Bend XPO Center.

Guests were able try food samples from the area’s top local chefs, dance to live music and participate in a silent auction.

Funds from the auction and ticket sales will go to help deliver critical humanitarian services around the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois.