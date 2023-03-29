Western Illinois University’s Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is hosting a food pantry drive now until Friday, March 31. The drive is open to donations from WIU faculty, staff, students and members of the QC community.

Items can be dropped off at the WIU-QC Riverfront Hall Student Services desk, 3300 River Drive in Moline. Items that can be donated include:

 Canned fish and meats like salmon, tuna, chicken, turkey
 Rice, such as brown, wild, white
 Pastas such as whole wheat, brown rice flour, quinoa
 Boxed cereals
 Boxed foods like Hamburger Helper, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes
 Nut butters like peanut, almond, walnut
 Canned legumes such as peas, lentils, peanuts, and beans
 Canned vegetables and fruits
 Canned soups and stews
 Personnel hygiene products including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes

Email Curtis Williams at cm-williams11@wiu.edu for more information.