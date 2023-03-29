Western Illinois University’s Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is hosting a food pantry drive now until Friday, March 31. The drive is open to donations from WIU faculty, staff, students and members of the QC community.
Items can be dropped off at the WIU-QC Riverfront Hall Student Services desk, 3300 River Drive in Moline. Items that can be donated include:
Canned fish and meats like salmon, tuna, chicken, turkey
Rice, such as brown, wild, white
Pastas such as whole wheat, brown rice flour, quinoa
Boxed cereals
Boxed foods like Hamburger Helper, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes
Nut butters like peanut, almond, walnut
Canned legumes such as peas, lentils, peanuts, and beans
Canned vegetables and fruits
Canned soups and stews
Personnel hygiene products including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes
Email Curtis Williams at cm-williams11@wiu.edu for more information.
Western Illinois University’s Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is hosting a food pantry drive now until Friday, March 31. The drive is open to donations from WIU faculty, staff, students and members of the QC community.