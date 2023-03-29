Western Illinois University’s Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is hosting a food pantry drive now until Friday, March 31. The drive is open to donations from WIU faculty, staff, students and members of the QC community.



Items can be dropped off at the WIU-QC Riverfront Hall Student Services desk, 3300 River Drive in Moline. Items that can be donated include:



Canned fish and meats like salmon, tuna, chicken, turkey

Rice, such as brown, wild, white

Pastas such as whole wheat, brown rice flour, quinoa

Boxed cereals

Boxed foods like Hamburger Helper, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes

Nut butters like peanut, almond, walnut

Canned legumes such as peas, lentils, peanuts, and beans

Canned vegetables and fruits

Canned soups and stews

Personnel hygiene products including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes



Email Curtis Williams at cm-williams11@wiu.edu for more information.