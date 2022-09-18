The Quad Cities’ Food Rescue Partnership will present the biennial Food Rescue Workshop in-person on Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

The free event will be 6-8 p.m.

The workshop will feature speakers who will discuss how food waste and reduction trends have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and composting at home.

The keynote speaker, Colleen Doak, from St. Ambrose University, Davenport, will showcase a model for a personalized, healthy, food pantry service based on a collaborative project with Community Action of Eastern Iowa in Davenport, a news release says.

“In the U.S., we throw away 40% of our food, according to the National Resources Defense Council, while 8.7% of people in Scott County and 11.6% people in Rock Island County are food insecure according to Feeding America,” explains Christina McDonough, board chair.

For the second time, the Food Rescue Partnership event will announce the Quad Cities Food Rescue Warrior and Member of the Year. Nominations are open for Quad City residents to be recognized for their food rescue efforts.

Workshop organizers hope to draw community members and professional food establishments. Registration, nomination forms for Food Rescue Warrior, and more information is available here.