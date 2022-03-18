This weeks Foodie Friday guest is Back Shop Pizza located on 19th Street in Clinton, IA. Tom and Dawn joined the Local 4 News This Morning team to show off their expansive menu of pizza, chicken and pasta.

Back Shop Pizza offers just about anything from a whopping three pounds of spaghetti with garlic bread and two garden salads to a 24″ super sized pizza!

Back Shop Pizza also has gaming areas for children and private rooms for those wanting to host parties. The restaurant now offering a special challenge just for two, where you have to finish a huge 30″ pizza in an hour for a chance to win $60 in gift cards and a free pizza.

For more information on Back Shop Pizza click here.

If you have a restaurant and would like to make an appearance on Foodie Friday, or if you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured, send us an email: FoodieFriday@whbf.com.