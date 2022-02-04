This weeks ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is not a stranger to Local 4 News This Morning, Bass Street Chop House made their second debut! Executive Chef Steven Guldenzopf not only showed us what they have to offer at Bass Street, but also gave some insight on their new Combine-A Bass Street Restaurant location in Davenport.

Bass Street along with Combine offers upscale dining, with their options of high grade steak and jumbo shrimp pasta. Chef Guldenzopf informed us, the new Combine location will offer all of their classic customer favorites plus a few brand new dishes.

They will tentatively host a grand opening Monday, February 7 at 11 a.m.. The brand new combine location is on Utica and 53rd. For more information click here.

If you have a restaurant and would like to make an appearance on Foodie Friday, or if you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured, send us an email: FoodieFriday@whbf.com.