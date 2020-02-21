Foodie Friday: Bayside Bistro

Today, Darryl and Lateshia Howlett of Bayside Bistro in the Village of East Davenport brought their unique flavor to Foodie Friday, with a spin on Cajun.

They will also be participating in this year’s Cajun Cook-Off.

Cajun Cook-Off is taking place on Fat Tuesday, February 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center in Davenport.

Area chefs will be cooking Cajun-inspired dishes for guests to sample and vote for their favorite.

All proceeds benefit the Figge Art Museum, to help the museum continue to bring art and people together in the Quad Cities.