Foodie Friday: Cajun Cook-off

Foodie Friday makes a glorious return with Chef Aaron McMahon from the Davenport Country Club. The two-time winner of the competition (2018, 2019) brought a couple of dishes for the team to try.

Cajun Cook-Off is taking place on Fat Tuesday, February 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center in Davenport.

Area chefs will be cooking Cajun-inspired dishes for guests to sample and vote for their favorite.

All proceeds benefit the Figge Art Museum, to help the museum continue to bring art and people together in the Quad Cities.

