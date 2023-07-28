National Chicken Wing Day is Saturday, July 29, and three lovely ladies from the Hooters in Davenport stopped by Foodie Friday this morning to share a bountiful amount of delicious food and drink from their menu.

Not only did they talk about their famous wings, but the huge spread included crab legs, burgers, curly fries, hot sauce, a new funnel fries dessert, and beer. Hooters at 110 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, sells half a million chicken wings a year.

See the segment by clicking on the video at upper right.