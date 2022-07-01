This weeks Foodie Friday guest is Coffee Oasis, a newly opened coffee and energy drink truck right here in Quad Cities. John McFredries is the owner of Coffee Oasis and came in to show the Local 4 This Morning team some of what they have to offer.

Coffee Oasis, of course, offers various types of coffee drinks from cold brews to hot coffee, and for those who aren’t big coffee lovers they have a variety of hand crafted energy drinks. McFredries says he started his business just four months ago, after realizing he wanted to start his own business to help support his young son. McFredries says he used to work at Dunkin Donuts and wanted to use the skills he learned there to help launch his own business, which he was successfully done.

Coffee Oasis is open from 7 a.m. to 5p.m. daily. They are located at the corner of West Kimberly and North Fairmount in Davenport. For more information on Coffee Oasis click here.

If your restaurant is interested in making an appearance, or if there is a restaurant you’d like to see on Foodie Friday send an email to FoodieFriday@whbf.com.