Foodie Friday: Cook and Cuffs by Chef Keys

This weeks ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is Cook and Cuffs by Chef Keys.

Chef Keys joined the Local 4 News This Morning team to show all that she has to offer as a private chef. Chef Keys can cook anything from bacon wrapped pork sirloin to fried macaroni and cheese balls.

If you have a restaurant and would like to make an appearance on Foodie Friday, or if you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured, send us an email: FoodieFriday@whbf.com.