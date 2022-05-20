This weeks ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is Damion’s Rib Haven based out of East Moline. This BBQ joint offers traditional BBQ favorites like rib slabs and pulled pork sandwiches, along with some specialty items. Damion’s puts a spin on traditional spaghetti with their famous BBQ spaghetti, which owners Lexy Overton and Justin Weathers, say is a customer favorite.

Damion’s isn’t just about the meats, they also have vegetarian dishes liked veggie tacos, filled with their famous fries, coleslaw and barbeque sauce.

Damion’s is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 1p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. They are located at 905 15th Avenue East Moline, IL.

