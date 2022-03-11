This weeks ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is Don Chuy’s Food Stand located in Moline. They are known for their authentic Mexican dishes. Susana Aguilar brought the Local 4 News This Morning team some of their house specials: enchiladas and flautas de queso.

The stand is a regular at Mercado on Fifth during the farmers market season. Don Chuy’s Food Stand caters for small to big parties all year round. Their food trailer does a lot of collaborations with local small businesses, breweries and non profits as well.

To find where Don Chuy’s Food Stand will be next and for more information chick here

