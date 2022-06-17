This weeks ‘Foodie Friday’ guest Ethio Sweet, offers authentic Ethiopian goodies right here in Quad Cities area. Owner Aklas Kosmos, is originally from Ethiopia and told the ‘Local 4 This Morning’ team, she started her small business because she missed some of her favorite food back home and wanted to introduce Ethiopian food to the Quad Cities.

Ethio Sweet offers many traditional Ethiopian treats from Ethiopian baklava to Ethiopian sweet bread.

During the summer months Ethio Sweet has a booth set up at the Farmers Market in Davenport every weekend and during the entire year they are open Saturday from 8 a.m.-1p.m. at its stand located at 421 West River Drive.

