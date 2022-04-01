This weeks Foodie Friday guest is Foundry Food and Tap located in Betterndorf. This morning social media director, Bailey Thompson, came in to show the Local 4 News This Morning team some of the food they offer. This Quad City gem serves just about everything, from pasta with huge pieces of fresh lobster to a refreshing ahi tuna topped salad.

The Foundry also serves brunch on Sundays with bottomless mimosas. They are open from Monday from Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.. For more click here.

If your restaurant is interested in making an appearance for Foodie Friday send an email to foodiefriday@whbf.com.