This week’s Foodie Friday guest is Fri Deas Custom Gourmet Creations. Duo Jay Jensen and Nick Arvantis came in to show the Local 4 News This Morning team all they had to offer at their very unique restaurant. Fri Deas offers a variety of yummy combinations from chicken lollipops on top of a bed of seasoned fries with a special sauce, to their popular chicken and waffles dish that substitutes regular waffles for waffle fries.

The two tell Local 4 News This Morning that their creative idea to pair just about anything you can think of with fries sparked a couple of years ago.

Fri Deas Custom Gourmet Creations is located at 1029 Mound Street in Davenport. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

