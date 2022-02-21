Located on Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport, the Grilled Cheese Bar is our featured guest this week. The Local 4 This Morning team had the opportunity to taste three different sandwiches: BBQ pork grilled cheese, monte cristo grilled cheese and turkey bacon avocado grilled cheese.

Grilled Cheese Bars’ menu is pretty extensive, they offer just about any type of grilled cheese you could imagine. Some items that stood out were the philly cheese steak, buffalo chicken and the spinach artichoke.

The Grilled Cheese Bar is open everyday except for Mondays, from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information click here.

If your restaurant is interested in making an appearance or if there is a restaurant you’d like to see on Foodie Friday send us an email at foodiefriday@whbf.com.