This week’s Foodie Friday guest is a food mechanic from Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar and Grill, located in Rock Island. This morning, Chef Doug Lear came in to show the Local 4 News This Morning team some of the food they offer. Lear serves foods such as burgers, pie, popcorn shrimp and barbeque spaghetti.

Kavanaugh’s (1228 30th St., Rock Island) is open from Sunday through Thursday 11:00am-11:00pm and Friday through Saturday 11:00am-1:00am. For more, click here.

If your restaurant is interested in making an appearance for Foodie Friday, send an email to foodiefriday@whbf.com.