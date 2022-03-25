This weeks featured Foodie Friday guest, Kennedi’s Kitchen, is a hidden gem right here in the Quad Cities. Chef and owner Latoya Jones stopped by Local 4 News This Morning to show the team some of the soul and Chicago inspired food they offer.

Kennedi’s Kitchen, named after Jones’ seven-year-old daughter, offers everything from Chicago style Italian beef, to jerk chicken dinners with a side of homemade mac and cheese and collard greens. Jones tells the Local 4 News This morning team that she has been cooking since 13 and many of her recipes are inspired by her grandmother.

Kennedi’s Kitchen is open Wednesday through Sunday for curbside pickup during various hours. For more on Kennedi’s Kitchen click here.

If you have a restaurant and would like to make an appearance on Foodie Friday, or if you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured, send us an email: FoodieFriday@whbf.com.