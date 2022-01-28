This weeks featured ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is LINKS Breakfast and Lunch located in Davenport. They offer a unique twist on breakfast and lunch favorites. Executive chef, James Allen, uses his skilled culinary training to whip up anything from smoked salmon, caper, and dill deviled eggs to a crispy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich.

LINKS Breakfast and Lunch offers a variety of savory dishes to satisfy just about anyone’s taste buds. For more information on LINKS click here.

If you have a restaurant and would like to make an appearance on Foodie Friday, or if you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured, send us an email: FoodieFriday@whbf.com.