This weeks’ Foodie Friday guest is Mio Russo. They offer just about anything you can imagine, but specialize in Italian dishes like their 20 inch New York-style wild mushroom pizza topped with pickled red onions and their classic Detroit-style pepperoni pizza.

Our in studio guest Bailey Thompson and David Serrano showed us some of what they have to offer. One of their fan favorite appetizers is khachapuri, where the server mixes in an egg and cream into cheese in a bread bowl right at your table. Mio Russo also has some special events coming up, to learn more click here.

Mio Russo is located on 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m..

If your restaurant is interested in coming in for Foodie Friday or if you have one you would like to see on Local 4 News This Morning send an email to FoodieFriday@whbf.com.