This weeks ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is Monarch Kitchen and Bar located in Davenport. Monarch is a very special restaurant that offers a plethora of dishes from firecracker shrimp to a chilled caviar platter. Monarch Kitchen and Bar chef, Matt Fenton, tells the Local 4 This Morning Team, Monarch has been open for about two years now, making their grand debut back in 2020.

Although Monarch is known for their fresh seafood, beef and seasonally fresh ingredients, they also offer amazing dessert options as well, such as creamy cheese cake topped with caramel drizzle.

Monarch is located at 4750 E. 53rd Davenport and open Monday- Friday 11a.m.-9p.m. and on weekends 11a.m.-10p.m.. For more information click here.

If your restaurant is interested in making an appearance, or if there is a restaurant you’d like to see on Foodie Friday, send us an email at FoodieFriday@whbf.com.