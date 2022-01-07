Foodie Friday: Moodies

This weeks ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is Moodies located in downtown Davenport.

Executive Chef and owner Spencer Roy joined the Local 4 News This Morning team to show some of what they have to offer. Moodies serves street food with a twist, with its eclectic take on tacos and nachos for every mood. What started as an idea in Chicago has now turned into it’s very own food stop nestled inside Kilkenny’s on 3rd Street and Harrison. Chef Spencer is able to whip up anything from his famous ‘Naan of Your Business’ tacos made with chicken tossed in coconut curry, to his ‘Goin Dancin!’ nachos made with ground beef and crispy onion strings.

