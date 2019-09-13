Foodie Friday: N7 Nitrogen Ice Cream

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

N7 Nitrogen Ice Cream uses a very interesting process to make their ice cream. They start with a liquid base that you pick either ice cream, yogurt or coconut milk. Then you pick a flavor and toppings from a menu that looks like the periodic table. And if you are wondering–liquid nitrogen is tasteless and completely safe. N7 is the first for this in the q-c and as you can see is fun to watch. If you want to get a taste yourself, they are located in Bettendorf, just outside the TBK Bank sports complex

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Foodie Friday

More Foodie Friday