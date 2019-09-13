N7 Nitrogen Ice Cream uses a very interesting process to make their ice cream. They start with a liquid base that you pick either ice cream, yogurt or coconut milk. Then you pick a flavor and toppings from a menu that looks like the periodic table. And if you are wondering–liquid nitrogen is tasteless and completely safe. N7 is the first for this in the q-c and as you can see is fun to watch. If you want to get a taste yourself, they are located in Bettendorf, just outside the TBK Bank sports complex
Foodie Friday: N7 Nitrogen Ice Cream
by: Justen RansomPosted: / Updated: