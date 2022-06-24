This weeks ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is Nest Cafe. Nest Cafe is a very special restaurant because they offer a pay what you can service, meaning customers can pay whatever they can afford for their meals.

Nest Cafe specializes in local farm fresh healthy food. They offer a plethora of meals from their grape walnut salad dressed with a vinaigrette to pastries such as berry crumble.

Chef Elly Vos, tells the Local 4 This Morning team, that they have multiple specials in place for this summer, one of them being ‘Soul Food Sunday’.

Nest Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Nest Cafe is located on 4th Avenue in Rock Island, IL. For more on Nest Cafe click here.

If your restaurant is interested in making an appearance or if there is a restaurant you’d like to see on Foodie Friday send us an email at FoodieFriday@whbf.com.