This week’s Foodie Friday guest is The Blue Cat Brewing Company, a local brewing company that offers hand-crafted beer and assortment of great food. Head Chief Kevin Wiggins and Brewmaster Charlie Cole, came in to show the Local 4 News This Morning team some of the amazing dishes they have to offer.

Their menu includes in-house hand-crafted beer, burgers, BLT’s, loaded fries and much more.

They tell the team they are at 18th street in the District of Rock Island. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

