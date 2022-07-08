This weeks Foodie Friday guest is The Industrial, a restaurant that offers fresh cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails. Manager of The Industrial, Jamie Behrens, came in to show the Local 4 News This Morning team, some of the amazing dishes they have to offer.

Their expansive menu includes basil pesto caprese bites, chicken marsala, various cuts of steaks and more. Some customer favorites include the meatball trio, chipotle cream corn or the blackened Mahi Mahi topped on couscous.

Behrens tells the team, The Industrial, is a great place for any type of special occasion from birthdays to anniversaries. They are located at the McCormick events center at 205 East Third Street and are open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more click here.

If your restaurant is interested in making an appearance, or if there is a restaurant you’d like to see on Foodie Friday send an email to FoodieFriday@whbf.com.